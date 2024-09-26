“I am going through a lot,” - Kalenjin man who torched his wife’s house breaks down! Says his elder brother had warned him against marrying his estranged wife (VIDEO).







Friday, September 27, 2024- Former Chamgei FM presenter Parvin Sigei has broken his silence after torching his wife's house along Kangundo Road, valued at Ksh 7 million.

The seasoned vernacular presenter confessed that he had been suffering in silence until recently when he went overboard and torched his wife’s house.

Sigei broke down and apologized to his family members for letting them down.

He revealed that his elder brother had warned him against marrying his estranged wife.

Sigei said he secured a job for his wife at NHIF and bought her a car but she has been disrespecting him despite his contributions.

"I have persevered for over a year. I even helped her secure the job she holds now at NHIF," he said.

He added that even when he left significant amounts of money at home, like Sh 200,000, his wife would still request more for fuel and other expenses.

According to him, his patience had run thin, and he felt that setting the house on fire was a result of his pent-up frustrations.





Watch the video.

“I am going through a lot”- Kalenjin man who torched his wife’s house breaks down! Says his elder brother had warned him against marrying his estranged wife pic.twitter.com/gNb4zZpUfx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 27, 2024

