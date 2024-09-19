MIGUNA MIGUNA intervenes as MERCY TARUS and MORARA KEBASO almost ‘kill’ each other over the Gen Z movement – See what he said





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Lawyer Miguna Miguna has intervened in the ongoing social media spat between Gen Z Lawyer Morara Kebaso and human rights defender Mercy Tarus.

This is after Tarus accused Kebaso of not being genuine about the Gen Z movement.

The 24-year-old also took issue with Kebaso for using her slogan, Kenya ni Home, for his civic education campaign.

Kenyans on X took sides in the fight with a majority siding with Kebaso who has been running the civic education campaign across the country.

However, Miguna took a different opinion, saying Mercy Tarus was right to call out Kebaso for using her slogan.

He said that he had spoken with Tarus over the matter, further urging Kebaso to choose another slogan as Tarus had adopted the slogan way before he started his civic education.

"I have spoken Mercy Tarus. I have also sent a message to Morara Kebaso and asked to speak with him. The issues she has raised about my comrade Morara Kebaso's unauthorized appropriation of her organization’s name/slogan are legitimate.”

"I ask Morara Kebaso to find and use another name or slogan for whatever he is doing or intends to do. Let us avoid unnecessary distractions. We cannot afford any distractions.

"Remember that our collective and individual focus should be Ruto," Miguna wrote on X.

In her rant, Tarus had also accused Kebaso of fishing ideas from other revolutionaries and presenting them in public as his own ideas.

Additionally, Tarus insinuated that Kebaso was being funded to sabotage the revolution, claiming that he had been slowly moving away from the true cause of the movement.

In a rejoinder, Kebaso stated, "No one can own a movement you can only be part of one. Let all Kenyans print Kenya ni Home and hang it on their walls."

