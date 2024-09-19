Former Acting IG MASENGELI may be headed to prison as court rejects his desperate attempt to appear before Justice MUGAMBI and apologize





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli may regret disregarding court orders.

This is after his request to appear before Justice Lawrence Mugambi on Thursday was rejected since he was engaged in another matter.

Masengeli, through his lawyers Steve Ogolla and Cecil Miller, had petitioned the court asking to be allowed to appear in court today between 12 pm and 2 pm as his six-month sentence was slated to kick off on Friday for failing to appear in court to reveal the whereabouts of three Kenyans who were abducted by the police during Gen Z protests.

The lawyers acting on behalf of Masengeli had presented their prayers before High Court presiding judge Chacha Mwita who declined to grant his request to appear before Lawrence Mugambi.

Instead, Mwita directed that his application be placed before Judge Mugambi on Friday for further directions.

As a result, Masengeli is slated to appear before Mugambi tomorrow for directions on lifting his six-month prison sentence after he got convicted for snubbing court summons seven times.

Masengeli's woes were compounded when he decided to withdraw security officers offering protection to Justice Mugambi, maintaining that the officers had been recalled for advanced training.

