Former Acting IG MASENGELI may be headed to prison as court rejects his desperate attempt to appear before Justice MUGAMBI and apologize

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli may regret disregarding court orders.
This is after his request to
appear before Justice Lawrence Mugambi on Thursday was rejected since he was
engaged in another matter.
Masengeli, through his
lawyers Steve Ogolla and Cecil Miller, had petitioned the court asking to be
allowed to appear in court today between 12 pm and 2 pm as his six-month
sentence was slated to kick off on Friday for failing to appear in court to
reveal the whereabouts of three Kenyans who were abducted by the police during
Gen Z protests.
The lawyers acting on behalf of Masengeli had presented their prayers before High Court presiding judge Chacha Mwita who declined to grant his request to appear before Lawrence Mugambi.
Instead, Mwita directed that his
application be placed before Judge Mugambi on Friday for further directions.
As a result, Masengeli is slated
to appear before Mugambi tomorrow for directions on lifting his six-month
prison sentence after he got convicted for snubbing court summons seven times.
Masengeli's woes were compounded when
he decided to withdraw security officers offering protection to Justice Mugambi, maintaining that the officers had been recalled for advanced training.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments