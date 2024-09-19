ADANI whistleblower NELSON AMENYA spills more beans on the controversial deal to take over JKIA – Look!

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Nelson Amenya, the whistleblower on the controversial deal between Adani Group and President William Ruto’s government for the takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), has confirmed that the contract remains unsigned due to the public uproar following his leak.
“This deal has not been signed
yet because of course after I exposed it things slowed down. If I did not
expose it, it would have already been signed,” Amenya said during an interview.
He went on to add that the deal was shrouded in secrecy and
this was the reason why Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir took time to
appear before the Senate.
According to Amenya, Chirchir
did not reveal everything that was included in the initial proposal while
making his submissions on the floor of the house.
The whistleblower went on to
dare the government to provide documents to prove what he is saying is not
factual.
He attributed JKIA's sorry state
to mismanagement, revealing that a Chinese firm had been contracted in 2020
to repair the leaking roofs at the national airport even though the problem
persists to date.
“Do you know that there was a
tender of Ksh1 billion that was issued to a Chinese firm for them to repair the
roof?”
“The first time they were given
this tender was 2020 I believe and then when CS Murkomen was in power they were
called again,” Amenya claimed.
However, despite the shoddy job
done by the Chinese firm, Amenya claimed the Chinese firm was still contracted
to finish the project.
He stated that even in light of
all these facts, work was still not done despite the firm being paid a whopping
Ksh1 billion.
