ADANI whistleblower NELSON AMENYA spills more beans on the controversial deal to take over JKIA – Look!





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Nelson Amenya, the whistleblower on the controversial deal between Adani Group and President William Ruto’s government for the takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), has confirmed that the contract remains unsigned due to the public uproar following his leak.

“This deal has not been signed yet because of course after I exposed it things slowed down. If I did not expose it, it would have already been signed,” Amenya said during an interview.

He went on to add that the deal was shrouded in secrecy and this was the reason why Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir took time to appear before the Senate.

According to Amenya, Chirchir did not reveal everything that was included in the initial proposal while making his submissions on the floor of the house.

The whistleblower went on to dare the government to provide documents to prove what he is saying is not factual.

He attributed JKIA's sorry state to mismanagement, revealing that a Chinese firm had been contracted in 2020 to repair the leaking roofs at the national airport even though the problem persists to date.

“Do you know that there was a tender of Ksh1 billion that was issued to a Chinese firm for them to repair the roof?”

“The first time they were given this tender was 2020 I believe and then when CS Murkomen was in power they were called again,” Amenya claimed.

However, despite the shoddy job done by the Chinese firm, Amenya claimed the Chinese firm was still contracted to finish the project.

He stated that even in light of all these facts, work was still not done despite the firm being paid a whopping Ksh1 billion.

