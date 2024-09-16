MICHAEL JACKSON's brother, TITO, dies at 70 from a suspected heart attack while driving







Monday, September 16, 2024 - American musician, Tito Jackson has died at the age of 70.

The Jackson 5 founding member and Michael Jackson's older brother passed away on Sunday, September 15, from a suspected heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma, family friend and former Jackson family manager Steve Manning told ET.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Tito was last pictured on September 9 in Munich, Germany six days before his death, ahead of a performance by The Jacksons featuring brothers Jackie and Marlon Jackson.

Tito is survived by his three sons Taj, 41, Taryll, 39, and TJ, 46 - and nine grandchildren.

His sons' mother was Delores 'Dee Dee' Martes who Jackson wed in 1972 and divorced in 1988.

She was found d3ad in a swimming pool in 1994 aged 39. While her death was originally ruled accidental, her boyfriend Donald Bohana was subsequently charged with murdering her and later found guilty of second-degree murder in 1998.

He was granted parole in December 2022 after serving 24 years.

The Jackson 5 formed in 1964, with founding members Tito - born Toriano Adaryll - Jackie and Jermaine; younger brothers Marlon and Michael joined soon after.