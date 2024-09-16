ELON MUSK wonders why no one is trying to assassinate BIDEN and KAMALA HARRIS, sparking outrage

Monday, September 16, 2024 - Elon Musk has raised eyebrows with his reaction to a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
Following reports of gunshots fired near Trump’s property in
Florida, Musk took to his platform X to express his surprise at the lack of
similar incidents targeting Trump's political opponents Joe Biden and Kamala
Harris.
On 15 September 2024, shots were fired near Trump’s Trump
International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, marking the second
assassination attempt in two months.
The US Secret Service responded swiftly, with agents
reportedly opening fire after spotting an armed individual near the golf
course. An AK-style firearm was recovered at the scene. Fortunately, Trump was
unharmed in the incident.
This follows a prior attempt in July 2024, when shots were
fired at an election rally, heightening concerns about political violence as
the 2024 US elections draw near.
Musk, a vocal supporter of Trump, questioned why similar
attacks haven’t been directed at Biden or Harris, who are also key political
figures in the current election cycle.
"And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala," Musk wrote on X.
This led to outrage as supporters of Harris accused Musk of
inciting violence against Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.
Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s nominee
for the 2024 election, addressed the attack on Trump, condemning the violence.
"Violence has no place in America," she posted on X, expressing relief that Trump was unharmed after the shooting near his property.
President Joe Biden, who stepped back from the 2024 race
after a difficult debate with Trump, echoed similar sentiments.
On X, he commended the work of federal law enforcement and
the Secret Service for ensuring Trump’s safety and called for continued
vigilance against political violence.
"There is no place for political violence or any violence ever in our country," Biden wrote.
