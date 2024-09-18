MERCY TARUS slams MORARA KEBASO as clueless and a fake revolutionary on the Gen Z movement





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Human rights crusader and activist, Mercy Tarus, has launched a scathing attack on fellow activist Morara Kebaso in a series of posts on X platform.

Commenting on social media on Wednesday morning, Tarus accused Kebaso of not being genuine about the Gen Z revolution.

The 24-year-old claimed she held meetings with Kebaso and his team, and concluded that they were 'clueless' about what's next for the movement.

Tarus also accused Kebaso of fishing for ideas from other revolutionaries and also took issue with the activist for using her slogan, Kenya ni Home, for his civic education campaign.

"They come out and speak boldly yet in those meetings they can't answer simple questions like what is your source of income, what is your plan, etc.

"They go around fishing for ideas in the name of meeting fellow revolutionaries then suddenly they come out with other people's plans and ideas and then rush to execute them so that they seem like your own.

"You cannot keep coming to me for advice and your fake commitment to the 'movement' then you go out to use my initiative's name, and slogan and plan to execute a vision you do not understand," Tarus wrote on X

