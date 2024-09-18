He beat up a teenage kid for greeting his daughter and planted drugs on Muslim students - Dagoretti High School Deputy Principal RICHARD AYIEKO unmasked.





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Dagoretti High School Deputy Principal, Mr. Richard Ayieko, is on the spot after his rogue behaviours were exposed amid reports that he is the one who instigated the fight between Christian and Muslim students at the institution on Sunday night.

Reports indicate that when he was the Deputy Principal at Moi Forces Academy, his tenure was marred with controversies.

He once beat up a teenage kid for greeting his daughter and was fond of profiling Muslim students.

He would enter the mosque with shoes, plant drugs on Muslim students, and call them terrorists.

Below is a tweet exposing his rogue behaviours.





