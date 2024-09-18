KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH: GACHAGUA’s only job is to disrespect RUTO on vernacular stations





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of failing to articulate the government agenda.

Gachagua and Ichung’wah have become political adversaries despite belonging to the same camp in the previous vote.

Gachagua's call for Mt Kenya unity was the beginning of his fallout with a faction within Kenya Kwanza, which is loyal to President William Ruto.

In an interview with Spice FM on Tuesday, Ichung’wah criticized Gachagua for allegedly failing to assist the president in communicating the achievements of the current administration.

The Kikuyu constituency member of Parliament observed that Gachagua never utilizes his audience with vernacular stations to articulate the agenda of the government.

"When William Ruto was Deputy President, we saw him on national media articulating government policy, defending and informing Kenyans about what the government was doing.

"Now, we have a Deputy President who has never made a single appearance on national media to articulate, defend, or inform Kenyans about any government policy or project," he observed

