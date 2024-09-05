Meet the LADY that city lawyer STEVE OGOLLA is dating after breaking up with AKOTHEE’s sister CEBBIE KOKS (PHOTOs).

Friday, September 6, 2024 - Prominent lawyer Steve Ogolla has moved on after parting ways with singer Akothee’s sister Cebbie Koks, following endless domestic disputes.
Sources reveal that Ogolla is dating a lady identified as
Morine Aringo, an award-winning fashion stylist based in Nairobi.
Ogolla’s hyped marriage with Cebbie Koks crumbled earlier
this year.
She deleted all her wedding photos and unfollowed him in
January.
She also dropped 'Mrs. Ogolla' title
from her Instagram bio, stirring speculation and fueling rumours of trouble in
paradise.
Reports indicate that Cebbie Koks is currently dating a
married man after breaking up with Steve.
The couple got married in
December 2022 in a colourful wedding that was the talk of the town.
However, their marriage was
marred with claims of infidelity and physical abuse, leading to their
separation.
Meet Ogolla’s new catch.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments