Meet the LADY that city lawyer STEVE OGOLLA is dating after breaking up with AKOTHEE’s sister CEBBIE KOKS (PHOTOs).





Friday, September 6, 2024 - Prominent lawyer Steve Ogolla has moved on after parting ways with singer Akothee’s sister Cebbie Koks, following endless domestic disputes.

Sources reveal that Ogolla is dating a lady identified as Morine Aringo, an award-winning fashion stylist based in Nairobi.

Ogolla’s hyped marriage with Cebbie Koks crumbled earlier this year.

She deleted all her wedding photos and unfollowed him in January.

She also dropped 'Mrs. Ogolla' title from her Instagram bio, stirring speculation and fueling rumours of trouble in paradise.

Reports indicate that Cebbie Koks is currently dating a married man after breaking up with Steve.

The couple got married in December 2022 in a colourful wedding that was the talk of the town.

However, their marriage was marred with claims of infidelity and physical abuse, leading to their separation.

