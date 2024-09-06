Bishop KIENGEI exposes Gatundu North MP NJOROGE KURURIA after he mocked him - Accuses him of abandoning his mother and running away with Ksh 50,000 bar bill.





Friday, September 6, 2024 - Controversial preacher Bishop Ben Kiengei of Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) has exposed Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia badly in public after he made a post on his Facebook account to mock him.

In the post, Kururia compared Kiengei to a hyena and claimed that he is preying on his congregants at his church at Ruiru Bypass.

Kiengei and Kururia had been friends until he became a Member of Parliament.

Kiengei, who did not take the post lightly, reminded Kururia that his own mother is a beneficiary of the feeding programme that he runs his church dubbed “The Lord’s Store”.

“Njoroge I have been feeding your mother. Stop fighting me. I built you remember,’’ Kiengei said.

He further accused Kururia of conning residents of Mwihoko after promising them titles and claimed that some of the victims succumbed to high blood pressure.

Kiengei also alleged that the rogue MP went to a bar and failed to pay a bill of Ksh 50,000 that he incurred, leaving the bar owner in distress.

See post.





