A beautiful lady from Embakasi who is luring men and colluding with rogue police officers to abduct them exposed - Shame on you MARY MUMBE (PHOTOs)





Friday, September 6, 2024 - A young lady from Embakasi is reportedly colluding with rogue police officers to engage in criminal activities.

Reports indicate that she uses her beauty to lure unsuspecting men and once the victims fall into her trap, she colludes with police officers at Kware police station to abduct them.

Her mode of operation includes sending location to the cops after meeting her victims, leading to their abduction.

The cops demand ransom to release the victims and steal from them.

Mary was exposed on X and men warned to be careful.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.