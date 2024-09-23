Married US presidential candidate RFK Jr. bragged about ‘intimate’ PHOTOs he had of a reporter as his S3XTING scandal blows up







Monday, September 23, 2024 - New details about US presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr's s*xting scandal have continued to garner more pace as he allegedly bragged about having “intimate” images of New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi while they sexted.

According to the Daily Beast, the 70-year-old Independent party candidate told his close friends about the pictures the political correspondent sent him, which led to the scandal blowing up.

Nuzzi, 31 was reportedly confronted about the images by the magazine’s editor-in-chief, David Haskell, during a one-on-one meeting on Sept. 13.





Haskell explained he learned Kennedy had been talking about the photos and telling people he was in a romantic relationship with Nuzzi.

Nuzzi at first attempted to deny the allegations but reportedly confessed to the images leading to her suspension from her position and the commencement of an external investigation regarding the journalist’s ethics

Last week, New York magazine released a statement about Nuzzi’s suspension, though they didn’t mention the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy by name.

“Recently our Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures,” the outlet wrote via their website.





“Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign,” they continued, adding there were “no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias” in Nuzzi’s past articles.

The magazine explained Nuzzi was on leave and apologized for the “violation” of readers.

Nuzzi also spoke out about the alleged affair in a statement last week avoiding RFK Jr.’s name.

“The nature of some communications between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal,” she wrote, adding their relationship wasn’t physical.

Reports say Nuzzi and RFK jr inappropriately texted while he was married to Hines and while the reporter was engaged to journalist Ryan Lizza.





Lizza and Nuzzi have now called off their engagement.

In November 2023, Nuzzi published a profile about Kennedy Jr. after visiting his Brentwood, California estate and hiking together in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Their alleged texting affair occurred shortly after ‘’Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece,” a spokesperson for Kennedy Jr. told the Post.

RFK Jr. and his wife Hines, 59, got married in 2014 following his infamous affairs during his past marriages to Emily Ruth Black and Mary Richardson.