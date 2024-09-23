I won't run in 2028 if I lose in November - TRUMP







Monday, September 23, 2024 - Former US President, Donald Trump, indicated that he likely wouldn’t run in 2028 if he loses the November 5 election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“No, I don’t. I think … that will be it. I don’t see that at all,” he told TV host Sharyl Attkisson on Sunday, September 22, when asked about vying for the White House for a third time..

“Hopefully, we’re gonna be successful.”

Trump, 78, had been the Republican party standard bearer since 2016, and if he did hypothetically vie again in four years, he’d be older than President Biden, 81, who is the oldest president in US history.

“I was a very consequential president, and would certainly be, and maybe even more so this time,” Trump declared in the interview on Sinclair broadcastin’s “Full Measure.”

“I understand countries, I understand who rips us and who doesn’t.”

Trump also suggested there was some benefit to being out of office after losing the 2020 election to Biden.

“It would have been easier if I did it, you know, contiguous,” he mused.

“But the benefit is more than anything else, it shows how bad they were. It shows how bad this radical left liberal crazy philosophy is.”

Earlier this month, Trump told podcaster Lex Friedman that he “lost by a whisker” in 2020, though he later claimed he was being sarcastic.

Trump also said that he feels safe and that the threats on his life will not change how he governs as president.

“I think that I will feel safe. I think I’m going to feel safe,” he said.

“I can’t be scared, because if you’re scared, you can’t do your job. So I just can’t be scared.”