DONALD TRUMP calls BILL MAHER a 'sloppy' host with 'B and C list guests' after he suggested he might be sleeping with far-right activist LAURA LOOMER







Monday, September 23, 2024 - Donald Trump has hit back at television host Bill Maher, calling him a "befuddled mess" in response to Maher's recent speculation that Trump might be having a relationship with far-right activist Laura Loomer.

The former president took to Truth Social on Saturday, September 21, to express his frustration with Maher and the panelists from the latest episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, which aired on Friday night.

In his lengthy post, Trump criticized Maher as a "sloppy and tired host" who is obsessed with him and slammed the show’s "B and C list guests" for constantly attacking him. Trump also targeted MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle, labeling her a puppet for the Democratic party, and suggested that New York Times contributor Bret Stephens should find a new job, accusing him of working for the "FAILING" newspaper.





Maher's recent episode featured controversial comments about Trump, with Maher promoting the theory that Trump might be romantically involved with Loomer. Maher provocatively said, "Who's Trump f**ing? Because I said, 'it's not nobody.' He's been a dog for too long. And it's not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week."*

Loomer responded swiftly after the episode aired, threatening to sue Maher for defamation, calling the claim a "complete and blatant lie," and condemning the disrespect towards both Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.