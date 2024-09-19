MARK ZUCKERBERG reveals response he gave his daughter, 7, when she told him she wanted to be like TAYLOR SWIFT







Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Mark Zuckerberg has revealed how he responded when his seven-year-old daughter told him she wants to grow up to be like Taylor Swift.

The Meta CEO shared the story during a chat with the Acquired podcast.

He said he shut down his middle child August Chan Zuckerberg and told her that following in the popstar's footsteps is "not available".

The father-of-three made the remarks as part of a wider point he was making on the importance of originality and authenticity in the tech sphere.

“One day, my daughter. We took her to a Taylor Swift concert and she was like, 'You know Dad, I kind of want to be like Taylor Swift when I grow up',” Zuckerberg told podcast hosts Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal.

“I was like, 'But you can't. That's not available to you',” he continued.

“She thought about it and she's like, ‘Alright when I grow up I want people to want to be like August Chan Zuckerberg’. And I was like, ‘Hell yeah. Hell yeah’.”

Zuckerberg, 40, has been a longtime fan of fellow billionaire Swift, 34.