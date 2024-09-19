Shocking Surveillance footage shows 15 year old girl texting her stepdad seconds after shooting her mom for allegedly discovering her secret drug use

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Photos have emerged of a Mississippi, USA teenager sat in her kitchen alongside her two dogs moments after she allegedly killed her mother and then allegedly texted her friend that she had an “emergency” before trying to lure her stepfather back to the home.
Carly Gregg, 15, is accused of murdering her mom, high
school teacher Ashley Smylie, inside their Brandon, MS. home on March 19 when
Smylie discovered her daughter’s “secret life.”
Gregg, awkwardly shuffled around the house holding something
behind her back, later identified as a .357 Magnum handgun, and facing the
camera so it could not detect the weapon, according to footage shown to a
Rankin County courtroom on Tuesday this week.
The teen walked across the house and disappeared behind a
wall into her mother’s bedroom when a loud bang, presumably a gunshot, goes off
as Smylie’s scream is detected by the camera, footage obtained by Law &
Crime captured.
Gregg returned to the kitchen ten seconds after the alleged
shooting, again hiding the weapon, as she grabbed her mother’s phone off the
counter and sat on a stool as the two dogs stood beside her.
Prosecutors allege that Gregg at that moment was trying to
lure her stepfather Heath Smylie back to the home.
“When will you be home honey?” a text message read,
according to the outlet.
When Heath Smylie returned to the house, Gregg shot him in
the shoulder, before the stepfather overpowered the teen and wrestled the gun
from her.
The mom and daughter had just returned home from school when
the teenager let the dogs out as Ashley Smylie searched Gregg’s room and
discovered vape pens, according to WLBT.
The mother (pictured below ) taught maths at Northwest
Rankin High School math teacher but was shocked earlier in the day after
finding out that Gregg had been using drugs.
Prosecutors accuse the teen of killing her mom because a
friend had told her about Gregg’s “secret life” with drugs, on the day of the
shooting.
“From the testimony of a friend, he was so worried about
Carly’s use of smoking marijuana, so worried about her being high, and so
worried about her having these burner phones, that [Carly’s] mom didn’t know
about, that he felt compelled to tell Miss Ashley Smylie that day,” Rankin
County Assistant District Attorney said Monday.
Gregg allegedly texted a friend asking him to come over,
claiming there was an “emergency” before revealing the horrifying situation.
“Have you ever seen a dead
body? My mom is in there,” the friend claimed, according to WLBT.
Ashley Smylie, 40, was pronounced dead from a gunshot to the face.
Gregg broke down into tears on Monday when the courtroom was
shown bodycam footage from the Sheriff’s Office arriving at the home and
discovering a crying Heath Smylie saying his wife was dead inside.
Psychiatrist Dr Andrew Clark testified that the teen was
facing a mental health crisis that day, having significant mood swings made
worse by her medications as she was hearing voices and having dissociative
problems.
“And then, her mother finds out she’s smoking marijuana,”
Clark said in court according to WAPT. “For Carly, in particular, she so cared
about her mother’s approval, so for her, this was a crisis.”
Clark and Heath Smylie both said in court that Gregg had no
recollection of the shooting.
“I never seen anybody like that, even in movies, she was not
herself and I do not believe she even recognized me,” Smylie said during his
stepdaughter’s trial.
He added that he and Gregg still talk daily and their
relationship is “good.”
Gregg has been charged with murder, attempted murder and
tampering with evidence.
She turned down a plea deal and faces up to life in prison
for the murder charge, plus 30 years to life for the other charges if found
guilty.
Horrifying Footage Shows Moments After Carly Gregg Allegedly Shot Her Mom...— Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) September 18, 2024
As the trial continues, surveillance footage was shown of Carly Gregg, 15, moments after she allegedly shot her mother, Ashley Smylie, and ambushed her stepfather. The footage, presented in court, is… pic.twitter.com/fbwAaHkr5R
0 Comments