Judge throws out $100M judgement in DIDDY case with Michigan inmate

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - A Michigan judge has set aside a $100 million default judgment against embattled rapper Diddy in a case in which he’s accused of s3xually assaulting a now-inmate.
The judgement was originally handed down last
week after Combs, 54, did not respond to Michigan inmate Derrick Lee
Cardello-Smith’s lawsuit.
The suit accuses Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting
Cardello-Smith in 1997 after the two met at a party in the Detroit area.
Comb’s attorney argued his client was never properly served
the lawsuit in accordance with Michigan law.
The rapper will likely now motion to have the case
dismissed. Judge Anna Marie Anzalone noted during Wednesday’s hearing that
Combs is likely to win the case since the statute of limitations had expired,
according to TMZ.
Cardello-Smith, who is housed at the Earnest C. Brooks
Correctional Facility in western Michigan is serving up to 75
years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping charges from
2008 and 2019.
Combs meanwhile was arrested on Monday in New York
City and hit with federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He
was ordered to be held without bail and transferred to Brooklyn’s
Metropolitan Detention Center.
His attorney appealed and asked that bail be set at $50
million, which a judge denied on Wednesday.
The hip-hop mogul is facing a number of civil lawsuits
accusing him of sexual abuse and trafficking.
