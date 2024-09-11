Audio of KARANGU WA MURAYA’s wife crying and accusing him of mistreating her surface even as it emerges that he has abandoned her for his slay queen girlfriend, CAROL KIM.





Wednesday, September 11, 2024- Popular Akorino philanthropist and singer, Karangu Wa Muraya, is embroiled in a scandal after it emerged that he has been mistreating his wife, Trizah.

An audio of Karangu’s wife crying as she narrated her marital woes to a friend has surfaced on social media.

In the audio, the heartbroken woman says she has never known peace, accusing Karangu of tormenting her.

“I have been tolerating him because of the kids but the mental torture I go through is unimaginable,” she says in the leaked audio.

Trizah further laments that Karangu forces her to fake life and pretend to be a happy wife to protect his brand.

It has also emerged that Karangu has abandoned his wife for his slay queen girlfriend, Carol Kim.

He reportedly spends days at Carol’s house, abandoning his matrimonial home.

Carol is the lady pictured below.













