I was dating two men when I got pregnant - LADY appeals for help her find her baby daddy







A Ghanaian woman, tired of being a single mother, is desperately searching for the father of her child after confessing to dating two men before becoming pregnant and being unsure of the biological father.

The woman made the revelation during an appearance on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV. In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, she shared that both men abandoned her after learning of the pregnancy, leaving her to raise the child on her own.

Now, years later, the woman revealed that she no longer knows the whereabouts of either man. Her situation has become more complicated as her child is pressuring her to meet their father.