LSK President FAITH ODHIAMBO breaks her silence on the abduction of Wajir MCA YUSSUF HUSSEIN AHMED by heavily armed men suspected to be security agents.





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Below is a statement by the Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo on the abduction of Dela Ward MCA Yussuf Hussein Ahmed.

The Law Society of Kenya has learnt of the abduction of Hon. Yussuf Hussein Ahmed, Member of County Assembly of Wajir, representing Dela Ward, through family members who raised alarm.

According to the family, Mr. Ahmed was abducted by unknown assailants along Enterprise Road in Nairobi on Friday, 13th September 2024, at around 8:00 pm.

The heavily armed group of assailants driving in two unmarked Land Cruiser Prados intercepted Mr. Ahmed’s taxi and forcefully removed him from the vehicle before making away with him to an unknown location.

His whereabouts remain unknown, and none of his family members, friends, and colleagues have been able to make any communication with him since his abduction.

The assailants confiscated the taxi driver’s phone and brandished their guns at him.

The matter was reported to the Industrial Area Police Station through whom the family learnt of the abduction.

The family has lodged a formal report with the DCI at the Makadara Police Station, registered under OB 86/13/09/2024.

However, no information of his whereabouts has been forthcoming, and the family remains with total uncertainty and anxiety over their kin.

Against the backdrop of recent events in the country, the family is apprehensive of potential foul-play in the untimely disappearance of Mr. Ahmed.

We add our voice to the concerns that have been raised over this situation and call on the Inspector General of Police and the DCI to treat this matter with urgency and take all steps necessary to establish the truth behind this abduction and secure the safe return home of Mr. Ahmed.

Human rights are imperative safeguards of a safe and stable society, and any threats thereto must be counteracted by all means necessary. We invite members of the public to remain vigilant in protecting one another and to bring forward any information on the possible whereabouts of Mr. Ahmed.

