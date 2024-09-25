GACHAGUA was right about NIS – See what RUTO said about the Ford Foundation that indicts the agency





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was mocked and abused in June after he accused the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of misadvising President William Ruto about the Gen Z protests that had rendered the country ungovernable.

Immediately after Gen Z protesters stormed Parliament on June 25th, Gachagua asked NIS Director General Noordin Haji to resign for failing to give the president intelligence before the protests that were against the Finance Bill 2024.

According to Gachagua, had Haji properly briefed Ruto on the widespread public opposition to the Bill, Ruto would not have forwarded it to Parliament, thus averting the nationwide protests that led to the deaths of 60 youthful Kenyans and thousands injured

NIS also told Ruto that the sponsors of the Gen Z protests were the Ford Foundation and the president and his cog attacked the American-funded NGO, accusing it of trying to overthrow his regime.

To prove that NIS lied to the President on Tuesday, Ruto praised the Ford Foundation at a meeting with Ford Foundation President Daren Walker.

"Kenya appreciates the Ford Foundation’s commitment to safeguarding our democracy and supporting Kenya's calls for reforms in the global economic institutions, climate action, and modern technology regulation," Ruto tweeted after meeting Walker.

