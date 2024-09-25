GACHAGUA was right about NIS – See what RUTO said about the Ford Foundation that indicts the agency

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was mocked and abused in June after he accused the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of misadvising President William Ruto about the Gen Z protests that had rendered the country ungovernable.
Immediately after Gen Z
protesters stormed Parliament on June 25th, Gachagua asked NIS Director General Noordin Haji to resign for failing to give the president intelligence before the
protests that were against the Finance Bill 2024.
According to Gachagua, had Haji
properly briefed Ruto on the widespread public opposition to the Bill, Ruto
would not have forwarded it to Parliament, thus averting the nationwide
protests that led to the deaths of 60 youthful Kenyans and thousands injured
NIS also told Ruto that the
sponsors of the Gen Z protests were the Ford Foundation and the president and his
cog attacked the American-funded NGO, accusing it of trying to overthrow his
regime.
To prove that NIS lied to the
President on Tuesday, Ruto praised the Ford Foundation at a meeting with Ford
Foundation President Daren Walker.
"Kenya appreciates the Ford
Foundation’s commitment to safeguarding our democracy and supporting Kenya's
calls for reforms in the global economic institutions, climate action, and
modern technology regulation," Ruto tweeted after meeting Walker.
