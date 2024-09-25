See how UHURU KENYATTA is working with GACHAGUA to takeover Nairobi – SAKAJA is a marked man





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai Onyango, has alleged that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is behind the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wrangles in Nairobi County.

Nairobi UDA leadership is currently divided, with one faction backing Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and the other rallying behind Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Alai said the Gachagua's side, headed by Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, has been organizing meetings in Nairobi and Uhuru Kenyatta has been involved in the meetings.

Alai, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, said Uhuru has been addressing UDA meetings using Gakuya‘s phone.

He concluded by saying Uhuru is the man behind the chaos in the city, fueling the ongoing war of words between Sakaja and Gachagua.

“Uhuru has been addressing UDA Nairobi meetings through Gakuya’s phone. Uhuru and Gachagua working together,” Robert Alai stated.

