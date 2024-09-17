This is why I withdrew JUSTICE MUGAMBI’s security detail – Acting IG GILBERT MASENGELI explains





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Acting Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli has explained why he withdrew the security of High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi.

Last week, Justice Mugambi sentenced Masengeli to six months in prison for contempt of court.

In what appears to be a tit-for-tat move, Masengeli withdrew two police bodyguards assigned to Justice Lawrence Mugambi on Saturday.

In his explanation on Monday after Chief Justice Martha Koome complained about the withdrawal of Mugambi's security detail, Masengeli said the two police officers were recalled to undergo VIP protection courses.

Masengeli noted that officers attached to institutions like the Judiciary can be recalled at the sole discretion of the IG.

“It is in the public domain that the IG has accorded the Judiciary, just like the other arms of government, the Commissions and other Independent Agencies, the requisite protection, both the institutions and the persons serving therein, without favour or discrimination.

“The officers seconded to such institutions, however, remain serving officers of the National Police Service who can be reassigned at the sole discretion of the IG.

"Such was the case with Hon. Justice Mugambi’s security. The two officers, being general duty officers, were recalled for purposes of attending VIP security courses,” the IG stated.

He went on to say the necessary arrangements were being made to ensure Justice Mugambi’s security is guaranteed.

“We are aware that suitable arrangements were made to ensure that Hon. Mugambi’s security was always assured,” he remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST