This is why I withdrew JUSTICE MUGAMBI’s security detail – Acting IG GILBERT MASENGELI explains

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Acting Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli has explained why he withdrew the security of High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi.
Last week, Justice Mugambi sentenced Masengeli to six months in prison for contempt of court.
In what appears to be a tit-for-tat move, Masengeli withdrew two police bodyguards assigned to Justice Lawrence Mugambi on Saturday.
In his explanation on Monday after Chief
Justice Martha Koome complained about the withdrawal of Mugambi's security
detail, Masengeli said the two police officers were recalled to undergo VIP
protection courses.
Masengeli noted that officers attached to
institutions like the Judiciary can be recalled at the sole discretion of the
IG.
“It is in the public domain that the IG has
accorded the Judiciary, just like the other arms of government, the Commissions
and other Independent Agencies, the requisite protection, both the institutions
and the persons serving therein, without favour or discrimination.
“The officers seconded to such institutions, however, remain serving officers of the National Police Service who can be reassigned at the sole discretion of the IG.
"Such was the case with Hon. Justice
Mugambi’s security. The two officers, being general duty officers, were
recalled for purposes of attending VIP security courses,” the IG stated.
He went on to say the necessary arrangements
were being made to ensure Justice Mugambi’s security is guaranteed.
“We are aware that suitable arrangements were
made to ensure that Hon. Mugambi’s security was always assured,” he remarked.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments