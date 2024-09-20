Let’s make life together - Kenyan lady tells her primary school desk mate after he graduated with a Law Degree! Says life has been cruel to her (PHOTOs).





Friday, September 20, 2024 - A Kenyan lady has sparked reactions after she approached her primary school desk mate on X and tried to shoot her shot.

She commented on his graduation photos and reminded him that he had promised that they would make it in life together.

She confessed that life had been cruel to her, adding that she was ready to settle down with him.

“I remember that promise you made of "I'll make it for the both of us."

"I see you finally did. Life has been cruel to me. Come fetch me now. Let's make a life together. Congratulations,” she tweeted.

Her tweet went viral and sparked a lot of reactions, with most people trolling her.

