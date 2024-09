Friday, September 20, 2024 - An X user celebrated his marriage anniversary by sharing his first conversation with his then-girlfriend.

He approached her on 10th September 2020 in the DM on X, formerly Twitter, and offered to buy her a dress and shoes.

After buying her the dress and shoes he had promised, they went on their first date on 19th September 2020.

They are now married for 4 years.

Check out his post on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.