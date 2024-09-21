Bring it on! We will show you who owns Kenya - Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA dares RUTO to impeach GACHAGUA





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has dared President William Ruto and his allies to make good their threat of impeaching Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, saying their nefarious plot will never see the light of day.

During an interview, Kahiga expressed his confidence that Gachagua will survive any impending impeachment with strong backing from the Mount Kenya region.

He noted that if the impeachment rumours are true, then Mount Kenya will not take the threats lying down and will rally behind the Deputy President.

“Bring it on! This Mountain will be watching. For every action, there will be a reaction. Let it be so clear, you cannot do that to our son and expect we will be there towing around anybody. If indeed there are reasons to impeach the DP, so be it,” Kahiga said.

Even though Kahiga noted Gachagua was relatively unknown when he was elected, he is confident that everyone from the mountain is behind him except for 48 MPs.

“I can speak in confidence because I live in Nyeri and I reach out. We are behind the deputy president. But of course you can always subtract the 48 who went to Nyahururu.

"The rest of us are behind that man.” Kahiga said.

Kahiga vehemently insisted that an impeachment against the DP could never be successful because he is being vilified unjustifiably and being accused of things that do not exist.

