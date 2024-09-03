Leaked PHOTO shows the deplorable condition of The University of Nairobi hostels - This is unacceptable.





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - University of Nairobi students are living in deplorable conditions despite paying Ksh 21, 000 per semester.

A photo taken in one of the hostels shows worn-out beddings and tiles.

The hostels are also poorly lit and congested.

President William Ruto had called for the construction of better hostels for university students.

The President made the remark during Masinde Muliro University's 18th graduation ceremony where he was the chief guest.

