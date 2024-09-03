HUSSEIN KHALID wants to meet RUTO and show him pictures of Kenyans who were killed and abducted during Gen Z protests - LETTER





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Human rights activist Hussein Khalid has written to the State House and the Office of the President, requesting a meeting with the head of state.

This follows the President's recent claim of being unaware of young people killed and abducted during the June and July anti-government protests

Speaking in Kisumu and Mombasa, Ruto stated that he is unaware of any Kenyans killed or missing during the Gen Z protests.

Khalid, in his letter, requested a meeting to show the President that around 60 Kenyans were killed and about 200 unclaimed bodies are still lying at the city mortuary.

Khalid said he is ready to share the list with the president and show him the names and identities of young Kenyans who were killed for doing what is enshrined in the constitution.

Here is Hussein Khalid‘s letter to Ruto, who denied that Gen Zs were killed and abducted during anti-government protests.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.