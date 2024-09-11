Latest video of washed-up socialite VANESSA CHETTLE shocks Kenyans - Is she mentally okay?



Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Former socialite Vanessa Chettle has left netizens talking after she went to Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii’s office to beg for help in the company of comedian Obinna while looking disoriented.

Life seems to have taken a toll on her after she left the showbiz industry and relocated to the village.

Vanessa, who was once one of the most sought-after socialites in Kenya, relocated to the village in 2015 after her fame diminished due to drug abuse.

She is currently jobless and struggling to provide for her kids.

She has even lost some of her teeth due to substance abuse.

Watch the video.

Here is the video of the once-famous socialite VANESSA CHETTLE that has left Kenyans talking. pic.twitter.com/loscCazJue — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 11, 2024

