Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A woman has gone on X to show what she found while eating biscuits.

She wrote on X: "Bought a biscuit, guess what I found inside?.. Pin!! Ffs.."

She then shared photos of the biscuit and wrote: "Imagine seeing this in a biscuit, luckily for me I didn't eat it at once, bit a part then I noticed a sharp object in my mouth, what should we call this abeg??"

She added: “What if it was a toddler eating the biscuit.. imagine swallowing this pinn!”