JON BON JOVI saves suicidal woman from leaping off bridge (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Singer Jon Bon Jovi has been hailed a hero after he talked a suicidal woman out of her plans to jump off a bridge.

The incident took place in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon, September 11.

A woman was on the edge of the Nashville bridge and clearly thinking about jumping to her demise.

A street cam video showed a man with slightly long hair who approached this woman and started talking to her.

The incident took place at around 6 p.m. local time as the legendary singer was filming a music video for his song "People's House in the vicinity. The bridge is called the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

The video shows how Bon Jovi approaches this woman and starts talking to her as she is about to let go and fall to her death.

The surveillance video was shared on X by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Bon Jovi and a colleague of his were the ones who spoke to this woman for a while until they actually convinced her to not jump to her death. They both helped the woman get back to the other side of the fence and effectively saved her life.

Afterwards, Bon Jovi hugged the woman as she started crying uncontrollably.

Watch the video below.