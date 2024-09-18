Crisis as major hospitals terminate medical covers for KRA employees - This country has gone to the dogs.





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - It is reported that several major hospitals have severed ties with the KRA's medical cover scheme.

Sources within the organization have revealed a distressing pattern of hospital cancellations and HR negligence resulting in staff members being turned away at medical facilities.



“The Nairobi Hospital, Aga Khan Hospitals, and Gertrude’s Hospital have all terminated their medical covers for KRA employees. We are facing severe difficulties as we are being turned away at these hospitals,” an insider from KRA who requested anonymity disclosed the gravity of the situation.



This withdrawal has led to a major crisis for KRA employees who are now scrambling to find alternative healthcare options amidst the confusion.



The HR's failure to address or communicate these changes to the staff is only aggravating the situation.



According to our source, the department has not issued any communication about the termination of medical covers.



“We were left in the dark and are suffering the consequences,” the source said.



As employees face the harsh reality of denied medical services, they are now calling for immediate intervention from KRA management to address the oversight and provide clarity on alternative arrangements.



“We need urgent action to address this crisis. The silence from HR is unacceptable and is causing real harm to employees,” the source added.

By Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.