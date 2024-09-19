Kilimani Mums Facebook Group Founder PURITY NDUTA MACHARIA and her aging ‘Mubaba’ flaunt each other online - They have a child together (PHOTOs).





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Purity Nduta Macharia, an outspoken social media personality and the founder of the defunct Kilimani Mums Facebook Group has flaunted her ‘mubaba’ for the first time.

She posted his photo on her Facebook profile, sparking reactions among her followers.

Purity’s ‘mubaba’ is called Ken Ngubiah, a Kikuyu businessman.

Ngubiah also posted a photo of Purity on his Facebook and urged men to love their wives the way he loves Purity.

“Learn to love your wives like I love Purity Macharia,” he wrote.

Ken and Purity have a child together.

Purity doesn’t hide her love for rich older men.

She always advises single mothers to avoid broke men and go for older men with money.

