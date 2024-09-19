Here is the new tactic that Nigerian men in Kilimani are reportedly using to scam wealthy Kenyan women (VIDEO).


Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Nigerian men living in the leafy suburbs of Kilimani have reportedly devised new tactics of defrauding financially stable Kenyan women.

They mostly target women with big jobs and successful businesses.

A lot of women in Nairobi have allegedly fallen victim after being defrauded by rogue Nigerian men but they are afraid to come out in public and speak out.

Watch this trending video that exposes the cunning tricks used by Nigerian men to prey on rich Kenyan women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments