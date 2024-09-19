Is alcohol addiction taking a toll on Mumias East MP PETER SALAYSA? - Watch this video that has left netizens talking.





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salaysa may be slowly becoming an alcoholic, going by a trending video that has sparked reactions on social media.

The first-time MP was filmed in a club drunk like a sunk, raising concerns about his drinking habits.

The video was reportedly taken when the Parliament was in session.

‘’It is deeply troubling to witness our MPs indulging in excessive drinking rather than focusing on their responsibility to serve the Kenyan people,’’ an X user wrote.

“This one is self-preparing to be a rehab candidate. UNFORTUNATE example to society,’’ another user added.

‘’Something is off about Salasya and he needs help beyond criticism,’’ a concerned X user commented.

Watch video.

Under the 2010 Constitution, the Kenyan Parliament holds immense power—it can even impeach the President or overturn major deals like the Adani agreement. Yet, look at what it has been reduced to now. pic.twitter.com/NCGEOGjoW7 — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) September 18, 2024

