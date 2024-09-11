KIKUYUs can leave if they feel special, LUOs are ready to work with President RUTO – PETER KALUMA declares





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, has urged members of the Kikuyu community to stop blackmailing President William Ruto, who is committed to uniting the entire country after the divisive 2022 presidential election.

Some Mt Kenya leaders allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have been threatening to ditch the government if Ruto and his coterie don't respect the second in command.

The leaders, led by Embakasi Central Member of Parliament Benjamin Gathiru, said the entire Mt Kenya region will move away from the government if Ruto continues undermining the region and its leaders.

However, Kaluma, an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP, boldly told off Mt. Kenya leaders, insisting that all Kenyans are now part of the government.

He added that the Kikuyus should not feel entitled as no community holds a special status in the new political landscape.

“The ignorance, misconceived sense of entitlement, and disrespect from some "leaders" from Mt. Kenya region is nauseating.

"Someone tell this guy that all Kenyans are in government - as Kenyans, we are nobody's spouse! Tufinyane sote ndani ya serikali kwa upole,” Kaluma wrote on X on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST