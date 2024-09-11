EMBU and MERU communities have been misused by KIKUYUs for decades and it is time for a split – MUTAHI NGUNYI says





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has praised leaders from Embu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi counties for declaring the split of Mt Kenya into Mt Kenya East and Mt Kenya West.

On Monday, leaders from Embu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi counties, led by Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku, announced that they have officially parted ways with the larger Mt Kenya region.

They declared that their region will now be called Mt Kenya East, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki being named as its political kingpin.

“As the legislators of Mt. Kenya East, we have unanimously agreed that the link between us and the executive is Prof. Kithure Kindiki,” Ruku stated

Reacting to the development, Ngunyi stated that the Embu and Meru communities have been exploited by Kikuyus for decades and that it is high time they emancipate themselves from this "community slavery."

“The Embu and the Meru Nations have been MISUSED by Kikuyus since independence. Kikuyus see them as appendages. Rebellion by Mt Kenya east from the BONDAGE of Central Kikuyus is INSPIRED.

"Now we must LIBERATE the Valley Kikuyus. They have NOTHING in common with Riggy-G Kikuyus,” Ngunyi wrote on X on Wednesday.

