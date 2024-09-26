GACHAGUA is on his own as UHURU reveals he has not met or forgiven him for insulting him and sending goons to steal his sheep amid looming impeachment





Thursday, September 26, 2024 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he has neither met Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua nor forgiven him for insulting him and sending goons to steal his sheep and destroy his property.

Addressing the press at Jubilee offices, Uhuru, through Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, dismissed Gachagua’s allegations that the two held talks amid the fallout.

Kioni clarified that the former Head of State had yet to meet either the President or the Deputy President as alleged.

The former Ndaragwa MP further clarified that Uhuru Kenyatta did not forgive DP Gachagua as claimed by the second in command during his recent rallies.

While clarifying the matter, Kioni called on Gachagua to stop dragging the former Head of State's name into his fallout with President Ruto.

“Anyone going around the country claiming that he asked for forgiveness and has been forgiven is a liar. Uhuru has not met any of them and has not held any discussions with them,” Kioni stated.

"Did they seek permission when they were abusing him? Then why are they engaging him now? Let them not drag Uhuru into their menace,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST