Kiambu Senator KARUNGO WA THANG’WA catches ICHUNG’WAH red-handed lying about RUTO just to spite GACHAGUA – Look!

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 – Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah may have lied about President William Ruto consulting them before appointing his Cabinet.
This is after Kiambu
Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa denied claims that he attended a consultative
meeting alongside Kiambu MPs which resolved to forward the name of current
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Andrew Karanja for appointment to the broad-based
cabinet.
“As an MP representing
Kiambu County as their senator, I want to clarify that I was not consulted in
the selection of the new cabinet secretary from our county, nor was I invited
to participate in the process,” Thang'wa posted.
The lawmaker further reiterated
that even if he had been consulted, he would not have proposed the current CS
as he does not know him and is not familiar with his track record.
Thang'wa further stated that had
he been consulted, he would have settled on a political heavyweight like the
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) which proposed the names of Hassan Joho,
Wycliffe Oparanya, John Mbadi, and Opiyo Wandayi.
“I could have recommended
prominent figures from Kiambu, including Moses Kuria, Kabogo, Waititu, Nyoro,
Maara, Waikenda, Jungle, Wakanyi,” he argued.
On Tuesday, Ichung’wah while
addressing his constituents during a political event, claimed President Ruto
consulted Mt. Kenya MPs extensively which he used as a basis to flog DP
Gachagua for angling for more Mt. Kenya appointments.
Ichung'wah described Gachagua as
an opportunist, accusing him of blackmailing President Ruto with unrealistic
appointment demands.
For several months now, Gachagua
and Ichung'wah have been embroiled in a political supremacy war over the DP’s
push for Mt. Kenya unity.
