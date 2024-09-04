Kiambu Senator KARUNGO WA THANG’WA catches ICHUNG’WAH red-handed lying about RUTO just to spite GACHAGUA – Look!





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 – Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah may have lied about President William Ruto consulting them before appointing his Cabinet.

This is after Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa denied claims that he attended a consultative meeting alongside Kiambu MPs which resolved to forward the name of current Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Andrew Karanja for appointment to the broad-based cabinet.

“As an MP representing Kiambu County as their senator, I want to clarify that I was not consulted in the selection of the new cabinet secretary from our county, nor was I invited to participate in the process,” Thang'wa posted.

The lawmaker further reiterated that even if he had been consulted, he would not have proposed the current CS as he does not know him and is not familiar with his track record.

Thang'wa further stated that had he been consulted, he would have settled on a political heavyweight like the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) which proposed the names of Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya, John Mbadi, and Opiyo Wandayi.

“I could have recommended prominent figures from Kiambu, including Moses Kuria, Kabogo, Waititu, Nyoro, Maara, Waikenda, Jungle, Wakanyi,” he argued.

On Tuesday, Ichung’wah while addressing his constituents during a political event, claimed President Ruto consulted Mt. Kenya MPs extensively which he used as a basis to flog DP Gachagua for angling for more Mt. Kenya appointments.

Ichung'wah described Gachagua as an opportunist, accusing him of blackmailing President Ruto with unrealistic appointment demands.

For several months now, Gachagua and Ichung'wah have been embroiled in a political supremacy war over the DP’s push for Mt. Kenya unity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST