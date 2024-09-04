Bishop PIUS MUIRU introduces ‘Anointed Nails’ to his brainwashed congregants in need of instant miracles (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - City preacher Bishop Pius Muiru of Maximum Miracle Centre church held a special church service last Friday at his church in Odeon, where he gave his followers alleged ‘anointed nails’.
Muiru claimed that the 3-inch nails had been dipped in
anointing oil and prayed for.
He instructed his followers to pick up 7 nails each and nail
them on their business premises and houses.
Muiru, who is among the founders of the prosperity gospel in
Kenya, claimed that the nails had special powers and told his followers to
expect miracles.
The video has sparked reactions on social media, with most
people accusing the renowned preacher of misleading his brainwashed
congregants.
“These are the same people who will tell you to buy anointing
oil and stop meds for chronic illnesses. Some of these pastors send our
patients to early graves,” Dr Austin Omondo wrote.
"And brainwashed sheep will do this and wait for a miracle.
We have a long way to go,’’ another X user wrote.
Watch the video.
Pastor Pius Muiru ladies and Gentlemen.— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) September 4, 2024
We've a long way to go as a Country! pic.twitter.com/fBoeN1KHgB
