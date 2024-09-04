SING’OEI now reveals why RAILA accompanied RUTO to China after Kenyans accused him of being a freeloader





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is among the leaders who accompanied President William Ruto to Beijing for the China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.

More than 30 African Heads of State and over 40 Foreign Ministers, including Kenya’s Foreign PS Dr. Korir Sing’oei, have gathered in China for FOCAC.

In a statement yesterday, PS Sing’oei clarified Raila’s role in China after Kenyans accused him of being a freeloader out to lobby for his African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship bid.

According to Sing’oei, Raila was not in China to lobby but would primarily seek to understand the areas of potential partnership and make contacts with the key actors who manage AU-China relations.

“Raila is not in China to lobby but will accompany the president at the state banquet hosted by President Xi for African leaders tomorrow (today) evening.”

“He will also attend the opening ceremony of the FOCAC summit on the 5th of September morning. It is expected that he will, with the President, meet select African Heads of State,” said the Foreign Affairs PS.

President Ruto, who arrived in China on Monday, is leading the Kenyan delegation at the summit.

His agenda includes pitching Kenya as a prime investment destination, focusing on infrastructure, healthcare, and technology sectors to major Chinese corporations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST