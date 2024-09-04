SING’OEI now reveals why RAILA accompanied RUTO to China after Kenyans accused him of being a freeloader

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is among the leaders who accompanied President William Ruto to Beijing for the China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.
More than 30 African Heads of
State and over 40 Foreign Ministers, including Kenya’s Foreign PS Dr. Korir
Sing’oei, have gathered in China for FOCAC.
In a statement yesterday, PS
Sing’oei clarified Raila’s role in China after Kenyans accused him of being a
freeloader out to lobby for his African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship
bid.
According to Sing’oei, Raila was
not in China to lobby but would primarily seek to understand the areas of
potential partnership and make contacts with the key actors who manage AU-China
relations.
“Raila is not in China to lobby
but will accompany the president at the state banquet hosted by President Xi
for African leaders tomorrow (today) evening.”
“He will also attend the opening
ceremony of the FOCAC summit on the 5th of September morning. It is expected
that he will, with the President, meet select African Heads of State,” said the
Foreign Affairs PS.
President Ruto, who arrived in
China on Monday, is leading the Kenyan delegation at the summit.
His agenda includes pitching
Kenya as a prime investment destination, focusing on infrastructure,
healthcare, and technology sectors to major Chinese corporations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
