Kenyans urge comedian YY to conduct a DNA test after breaking up with his girlfriend, MARYA OKOTH, due to his daughter’s uncanny resemblance with his best friend and fellow comedian BUTITA.





Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Renowned comedian YY has been urged to take a DNA test to confirm if he is the biological father of his daughter, following his breakup with girlfriend Marya Okoth.

A section of Kenyans on social media noted that YY’s daughter has an uncanny resemblance with his best friend and fellow comedian Butita.

YY and his girlfriend announced their breakup a few days ago.

Marya shared the news on her Instagram, explaining that the separation was due to unavoidable circumstances.

In her post, she expressed gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support throughout their time together.

“Hello and good morning. We are saddened to let you know that Marya Okoth and YY Comedian will no longer be together due to unavoidable circumstances.

"Thank you for your love and support through our union. We expect individual privacy from each one of you. Thanks,” Marya posted.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.