Former Clemson football star DIONDRE OVERTON shot and killed







Monday, September 9, 2024 - Diondre Overton, a former Clemson University football standout who played a key role in helping the team secure two national championships, has tragically died following a shooting incident in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S.

According to a statement from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a disturbance call around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene, they found Overton, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite attempts to administer medical aid, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clemson Football's official X (formerly Twitter) account paid tribute to the former wide receiver, sharing several photos from his time at the university and sending condolences to his family and friends. Overton played for Clemson from 2016 to 2019, tallying 52 catches for 777 yards and seven touchdowns during his college career.





He was part of Clemson’s national title-winning teams in 2016 and 2018 and co-captained the squad during his senior season, earning a plaque outside the stadium in his honour.

Overton’s former teammates also expressed their grief. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who played alongside Overton at Clemson, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, "Brotha I miss you already man. I love you 5L....I'm hurting bad bout this right now. Rest Easy Big Play.





The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Overton was 26 years old.