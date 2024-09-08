City businessman robbed of Ksh 12.9 million by armed thugs along Uhuru Highway after exchanging the money from Dollars to Ksh - Was this an inside job?





Sunday, September 8, 2024 - A police report indicates that a city businessman was robbed of Ksh 12.9 million by armed thugs along Uhuru Highway.

On the day the robbery incident took place, the victim reportedly boarded a motorbike from Nairobi CBD to Westlands with a bag containing 100,000 USD.

He exchanged the money for Kenyan shillings, amounting to Ksh 12.9 million, at a forex bureau in Westlands, then boarded the same motorbike back to the CBD.

On reaching the University Way roundabout, a white saloon car blocked their way and two men alighted from the car.

One of the men was carrying a pocket phone and a pistol.

He brandished the pistol and warned the rider not to make any movement.

His colleague snatched the bag containing money which the businessman was carrying.

The suspected thugs then boarded their vehicle and fled.

The rider and the businessman tried to chase the vehicle in vain and reported the matter at the Central Police Station.

Unfortunately, the rider and the victim did not manage to capture the number plate of the vehicle used in the robbery.

Detectives visited the scene of the robbery incident and processed it as investigations continue.

Below is a police report on the robbery incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.