Sad news as Kalenjin politician takes his own life after succumbing to depression - His body was found in the bedroom (PHOTOs).

Friday, September 13, 2024 - Police have launched an investigation into the death of former Kipchimchim Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Benard Mutai, who was found dead inside his house in Ainamoi.
Taiwet Sub-location Assistant
Chief Philemon Kosei confirmed the tragic incident and revealed that the
deceased's body was found lying inside his bedroom.
Reports indicate that the former
MCA took his own life after succumbing to depression.
However, police officers noted
that investigations were already underway to unravel the root cause of the
incident.
Benard Mutai served as Kipchimchim
MCA for two terms from 2013 to 2022 when he quit politics.
He was also an accomplished
surveyor.
Locals who mourned Mutai termed
him a passionate and committed leader who worked tirelessly for Kipchimchim
residents.
His death has left many questioning what could have triggered his decision to take his own life.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
