Sad news as Kalenjin politician takes his own life after succumbing to depression - His body was found in the bedroom (PHOTOs).





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Police have launched an investigation into the death of former Kipchimchim Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Benard Mutai, who was found dead inside his house in Ainamoi.

Taiwet Sub-location Assistant Chief Philemon Kosei confirmed the tragic incident and revealed that the deceased's body was found lying inside his bedroom.

Reports indicate that the former MCA took his own life after succumbing to depression.

However, police officers noted that investigations were already underway to unravel the root cause of the incident.

Benard Mutai served as Kipchimchim MCA for two terms from 2013 to 2022 when he quit politics.

He was also an accomplished surveyor.

Locals who mourned Mutai termed him a passionate and committed leader who worked tirelessly for Kipchimchim residents.

His death has left many questioning what could have triggered his decision to take his own life.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.