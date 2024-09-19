Kenyans describe MERCY TARUS, MORARA KEBASO and KASMUEL MCOURE as frauds who used Gen Z blood for fame and money.





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Kenyans have reacted to reports that Gen Z activists Mercy Tarus, Morara Kebaso, and Kasmuel Mcoure are allegedly being used by the government to manipulate the youth, keeping them docile and preventing them from organizing further protests.

Tarus, Morara, and Kasmuel came to the public limelight during the Gen Z protests in June and July, initially advocating effectively for their cause.

However, reports suggest that state operatives later approached them, and they allegedly chose money and fame over their activism.

For the past two days, Morara and Tarus have been engaged in an online battle over the ‘Kenya Ni Home’ slogan.

Tarus, who is believed to be on the State House payroll, and Morara, also reportedly on the state payroll, both claimed ownership of the "Kenya Ni Home" slogan.

Kasamuel on his part was spotted dining with South Mugirango Member of Parliament Sylvanus Osoro who is among those who were calling for the killing of Gen Z protestors in June and July.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans after details emerged that Tarus, Morara, and Kasmuel are frauds currently on the state’s payroll to confuse the youths.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.