KASMUEL MCOURE speaks after he was spotted hanging out with RUTO’s man who called for the killing of Gen Z protesters.





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Popular Gen Z activist, Kasmuel McOure has spoken after he was spotted hanging out with South Mugirango Member of Parliament, Sylvanus Osoro.

Many Kenyans could not fathom why Kasmuel, a fierce critic of the Kenya Kwanza Government, would meet with MP Osoro, who was caught on camera calling for the killing of Gen Z protesters during the height of anti-government protests in June and July.

Some even started speculating that maybe Kasmuel had jumped ship and started working with the very government he was against.

But in a long post on his X handle, Kasmuel has explained why he met with the MP.

“I go to that members’ club often and meet plenty of Kenyans there. The Majority Whip of Parliament is one of the many members,” Kasmuel wrote.

“It was my first time meeting him, and I took the opportunity to say to his face what I’ve always said online: Their government has failed us in fundamental ways.

"Extrajudicial killings, false promises on service delivery, and a blatant disregard for the rule of law.” Kasmuel wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST