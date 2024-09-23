Kenyans are angry! See what Embu residents did to MP GEOFFREY RUKU after he tried to storm MORARA KEBASO’s event





Monday, September 23, 2024 - Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku was yesterday forced to run for his dear life after Embu residents booed and chased him for trying to storm activist Morara Kebaso’s civil education event.

The crowd, which had attended Kebaso’s event, admonished the MP, forcing him to leave the event without getting an opportunity to address the residents.

Matters got worse after Morara Kebaso, who was addressing his supporters when the MP appeared, reminded Embu residents that Ruku was the MP who tabled the controversial Maandamano Bill.

“In Mbeere North had you not been promised a KMTC in Ishiara?” Kebaso quipped, “Let me ask you, is there anything Geoffrey Ruku can tell us?

"He is the one who sponsored the Maandamano bill,” Kebaso added.

Using the ‘Kenya ni Home’ phrase that had put him at loggerheads with Mercy Tarus, Kebaso asked the crowd to succumb to fear.

With the tide against him, the MP left the event during which the excited crowd kept cheering Kebaso.

Morara Kebaso had earlier in the day carried on with his project inspection activities, this time going to the ground to assess the Embu Governor’s residence.

While on-site, Morara claimed Ksh49 million had been budgeted for the project with Ksh27 million already been paid to the contractor.

However, the project appeared stalled judging by the overgrown grass around the building and the unfinished shell standing with no active construction ongoing.

During the same Embu tour, residents were also seen giving Morara monetary gifts and celebrating him in Embu Town.

The Kenyan DAILY POST