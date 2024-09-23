Activist MORARA KEBASO involved in a road crash while from tour to expose RUTO’s ghost projects – See who hit him and sped off





Monday, September 23, 2024 – Lawyer turned activist Morara Kebaso is lucky to be alive.

This is after he was involved in an accident while from Embu County on a relaunch tour of government projects.

The incident took place minutes on the evening of Sunday between 7 pm and 8 pm. Taking to his X handle, Morara shared that the crash was a side collision.

“I have been involved in a road accident side collision in Kivwe Embu County,” he stated.

According to Morara, the accident was caused by a drunk driver who hit the side of his vehicle as he was speeding off.

The tires of the Prado he was traveling in all bursts and airbags deployed which prevented injuries.

Morara had taken the civic tour to Tharaka Nithi County to inspect stalled projects. One of the projects he inspected is the Chogoria - Weru - Marima road allocated Ksh1 billion in 2019 to a company that doesn't exist.

He also inspected Kieni-Kiandege - Mworoga Road which is allocated Ksh 700 Million and despite being launched little had been done on the site.

Morara had earlier attended a service at Chuka University Christian Union where he shared the need for students to stand up for their country.

Residents of Embu surprised the activist with cash gifts in support of his civic education campaigns. It comes as Morara had offered to refund money to people who felt they were conned.

Morara vowed to inspect stalled government projects no matter the hurdles. His civic campaigns have drawn supporters from all over the country.

